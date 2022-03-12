News

Global Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Transmission Steel Pipe Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Transmission Steel Pipe market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Transmission Steel Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Steel
  • Cast Iron
  • Plastic
  • Copper
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Petroleum Pipelines
  • Natural Gas Pipelines

By Company

  • Nucor
  • U.S.Steel
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • HBIS
  • Tata Steel
  • IMIDRO
  • Baowu Steel
  • Valin Steel
  • Changbao Steeltube
  • Kingland Pipeline

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Transmission Steel Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Transmission Steel Pipe Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel
1.2.3 Cast Iron
1.2.4 Plastic
1.2.5 Copper
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Transmission Steel Pipe Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Petroleum Pipelines
1.3.3 Natural Gas Pipelines
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Transmission Steel Pipe Production
2.1 Global Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Transmission Steel Pipe Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Transmission Steel Pipe Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Transmission Steel Pipe Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Transmission Steel Pipe Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling and Transmission Steel Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan

