Global Medium and Heavy Plate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Medium and Heavy Plate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medium and Heavy Plate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Wood Plate
  • Plastic Plate
  • Steel Plate
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Shipbuilding
  • Machinery Industry
  • Automobile Industry
  • Pressure Vessel
  • Others

By Company

  • Shagang Group
  • Sanming Steel Works
  • Minmetals Yingkou Medium Plate
  • Baowu Group
  • ArcelorMittal
  • Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal
  • HBIS Group
  • POSCO
  • Ansteel Group
  • JFE Steel
  • Shougang Group
  • Tata Steel Group

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Medium and Heavy Plate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wood Plate
1.2.3 Plastic Plate
1.2.4 Steel Plate
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Shipbuilding
1.3.3 Machinery Industry
1.3.4 Automobile Industry
1.3.5 Pressure Vessel
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Production
2.1 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Medium and Heavy Plate Sales by Region

