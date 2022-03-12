News

Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
0 4 2 minutes read

Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Cast Alloys
  • Wrought Alloys

Segment by Application

  • Automotive and Transportation
  • Electronic
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Power Tools

By Company

  • Magnesium Elektron
  • KA Shui
  • U.S. Magnesium
  • Yunhai Special Metals
  • Regal Magnesium
  • Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium
  • Credit Magnesium
  • Dynacast
  • Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industry
  • Posco
  • CMC
  • DSM

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cast Alloys
1.2.3 Wrought Alloys
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive and Transportation
1.3.3 Electronic
1.3.4 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.5 Power Tools
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Production
2.1 Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
0 4 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Knee and Hip Replacement Market 2022-2028: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast Report

January 25, 2022

Hexapeptide-2 Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Spec-Chem, Guangzhou Trojan Pharmatec Ltd., Ashland

December 15, 2021

Whole food bars Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | RXBAR, Perfect Bar, ThinkThin

December 22, 2021

Barcode Printers Market Witness Stunning Growth By 2028 | Toshiba, Honeywell, Epson

December 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button