News

Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
0 6 2 minutes read

LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • LNG
  • LPG

Segment by Application

  • Cooking
  • Rural Heating
  • Motor Fuel
  • Conversion to Gasoline
  • Refrigeneration

By Company

  • BP
  • ExxonMobil
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Philips 66
  • RIL
  • Chevron
  • CNPC
  • Sinopec
  • PDVSA
  • Valero

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 LNG
1.2.3 LPG
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cooking
1.3.3 Rural Heating
1.3.4 Motor Fuel
1.3.5 Conversion to Gasoline
1.3.6 Refrigeneration
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Production
2.1 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
0 6 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Voice of the Customer (VoC) Software Market Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2026 – Qualtrics (SAP), NICE, Ignite Technologies, Confirmit, Wootric, Medallia, etc

December 14, 2021

PVDF Coated Aluminum Sheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2 weeks ago

Hinged Lid Food Containers Market Status (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021E-2028F) by Region, Product Type & End-Use

January 17, 2022

Global Composite Floor Market Research and Forecast -2027 | Shaw Industries, Tarkett USA, Abet

December 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button