Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- LNG
- LPG
Segment by Application
- Cooking
- Rural Heating
- Motor Fuel
- Conversion to Gasoline
- Refrigeneration
By Company
- BP
- ExxonMobil
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Philips 66
- RIL
- Chevron
- CNPC
- Sinopec
- PDVSA
- Valero
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 LNG
1.2.3 LPG
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cooking
1.3.3 Rural Heating
1.3.4 Motor Fuel
1.3.5 Conversion to Gasoline
1.3.6 Refrigeneration
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Production
2.1 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
