Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Lactic Acid and Derivative market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lactic Acid and Derivative market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Lactic Acid

Polylactic Acid

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Agriculture

Automobile

Electronics

Textile

Others

By Company

Dow

Corbion

Natureworks

ADM

Cargill

BASF

Teijin

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

COFCO Biochemical & Galactic

Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

Hypow Biotechnology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lactic Acid and Derivative Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Lactic Acid

1.2.3 Polylactic Acid

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Automobile

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Textile

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Production

2.1 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

