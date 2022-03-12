News

Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Lactic Acid and Derivative market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lactic Acid and Derivative market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Lactic Acid
  • Polylactic Acid
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Packaging
  • Agriculture
  • Automobile
  • Electronics
  • Textile
  • Others

By Company

  • Dow
  • Corbion
  • Natureworks
  • ADM
  • Cargill
  • BASF
  • Teijin
  • Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
  • COFCO Biochemical & Galactic
  • Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
  • Hypow Biotechnology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lactic Acid and Derivative Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lactic Acid
1.2.3 Polylactic Acid
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Agriculture
1.3.4 Automobile
1.3.5 Electronics
1.3.6 Textile
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Production
2.1 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Lactic Acid and Derivative Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

