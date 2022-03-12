N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N-Methyl morpholine or N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) is a clear, low-color, water miscible, liquid amine possessing a penetrating, ammoniacal odor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) in global, including the following market information:

Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/130418/global-nmethyl-morpholine-forecast-market-2022-2028-322

The global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 99-99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) include Huntsman, BASF, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Anhui Wotu Chemical, Jiangsu Dingsheng Chemical, Liyang Yutian Chemical, Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical and Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: 99-99.5%

PurityAbove 99.5%

Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman

BASF

Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL)

Anhui Wotu Chemical

Jiangsu Dingsheng Chemical

Liyang Yutian Chemical

Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical

Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130418/global-nmethyl-morpholine-forecast-market-2022-2028-322

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/