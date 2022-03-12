Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Phthalic Anhydride market was valued at 979.64 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Phthalic anhydride is a toxic, white solid crystalline compound in various forms or a clear molten liquid, with an irritating odor. It is slightly soluble in hot water, hydrolysing to phthalic acid. PA is soluble in alcohol and carbon disulphide. It reacts with strong oxidants and responds violently when heated with copper oxide or sodium nitrite, to cause an explosion hazard.Phthalic anhydride is obtained from oxidation of o-xylene or naphthalene in presence of a catalyst usually a vanadium/titanium pentoxide. Plasticizers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins. Plasticisers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, about 51.04% of phthalic anhydride consumption is used for the production of plasticisers, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins. The major end-use markets of phthalic anhydride include construction, automotive and marine industries.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

ExxonMobil

Aekyung

Thirumalai

Stepan

Koppers

UPC Group

Polynt

Proviron

Lanxess

CEPSA

Uralkhimprom

IG Petrochemicals

Nan Ya Plastics

Deza

Perstorp

Shenghe

Bluesail

Henan Qingan Chemical

HongXin Company

Anhui Tongling Chemical

New Solar

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

By Types:

O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

By Applications:

Plasticizers

UPR

Alkyd Resins

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Phthalic Anhydride Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

1.4.3 Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Plasticizers

1.5.3 UPR

1.5.4 Alkyd Resins

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Phthalic Anhydride Market

1.8.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Phthalic Anhydride Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

