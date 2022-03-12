Isopropenyl Acetate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Isopropenyl acetate, also known as 1-methylvinyl acetate or 1-propen-2-ol, acetate, belongs to the class of organic compounds known as enol esters.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isopropenyl Acetate in global, including the following market information:

Global Isopropenyl Acetate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isopropenyl Acetate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Isopropenyl Acetate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isopropenyl Acetate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity, 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isopropenyl Acetate include Eastman Chemical, Dow Chemical, Wacker Chemie AG, Novacid, Hebei Ascend Chemical Co and Shiny Chemical Industrial Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isopropenyl Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isopropenyl Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isopropenyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity, 99%

Purity, 98%

Others

Global Isopropenyl Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isopropenyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvent

Coatings

Cleaning Fluids

Cosmetics

Others

Global Isopropenyl Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isopropenyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isopropenyl Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isopropenyl Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isopropenyl Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Isopropenyl Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman Chemical

Dow Chemical

Wacker Chemie AG

Novacid

Hebei Ascend Chemical Co

Shiny Chemical Industrial Co

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isopropenyl Acetate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isopropenyl Acetate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isopropenyl Acetate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isopropenyl Acetate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isopropenyl Acetate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isopropenyl Acetate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isopropenyl Acetate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isopropenyl Acetate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isopropenyl Acetate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isopropenyl Acetate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isopropenyl Acetate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isopropenyl Acetate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isopropenyl Acetate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isopropenyl Acetate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isopropenyl Acetate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isopropenyl Acetate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

