Manual Electronic DIP Switches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A dual inline package switch (DIP switch) is a set of manual electrical switches designed to hold configurations and select the interrupt request (IRQ). DIP switches are used in place of jumper blocks. Most motherboards have several DIP switches or a single bank of DIP switches. Commonly, DIP switches are used to hold configuration settings.

There are many types of DIP switches. Two of the most common are:

Slide and Rocker Actuator DIP Switches: These are typical on/off switches with a SPST (single-pole, single-throw) contacts. They have a one-bit binary value with a standard ASCII character.

Rotary DIP Switch: This DIP switch has several electrical contacts which are rotated and aligned. They switches can be small or large and provide a selection of switching combinations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Electronic DIP Switches in global, including the following market information:

Global Manual Electronic DIP Switches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Manual Electronic DIP Switches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Manual Electronic DIP Switches companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manual Electronic DIP Switches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Slide and Rocker Actuator DIP Switches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manual Electronic DIP Switches include Diptronics Manufacturing Inc., TE Connectivity, CTS Electronic Components, Grayhill, Omron, Apem(IDEC), Wurth Electronics, C&K Components and Nidec Copal Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Manual Electronic DIP Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Manual Electronic DIP Switches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Electronic DIP Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Slide and Rocker Actuator DIP Switches

Rotary DIP Switch

Others

Global Manual Electronic DIP Switches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Electronic DIP Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics & Appliances

Telecommunications

Others

Global Manual Electronic DIP Switches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Electronic DIP Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Manual Electronic DIP Switches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manual Electronic DIP Switches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Manual Electronic DIP Switches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Manual Electronic DIP Switches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Diptronics Manufacturing Inc.

TE Connectivity

CTS Electronic Components

Grayhill

Omron

Apem(IDEC)

Wurth Electronics

C&K Components

Nidec Copal Electronics

NKK Switch

ALPS

Hartmann

ITW Group

Gangyuan

KNITTER-SWITCH

Dailywell

CWT

E-Switch

