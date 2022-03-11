Audio and Video Receivers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the AV Receiver market, An audio/video receiver (AV Receiver or AVR) is a consumer electronics unit used in a home theater. Its primary purpose is to receive audio and video signals from a number of sources and process them to drive loudspeakers and a display.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Audio and Video Receivers in global, including the following market information:

Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Audio and Video Receivers companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-audio-video-receivers-2022-2028-490

The global Audio and Video Receivers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5.1 & 5.2 Sound Channels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Audio and Video Receivers include Sony, Yamaha, Onkyo (Pioneer), D+M Group(Sound United), LG Electronics, Harman Kardon, Inkel Corporation, NAD and Rotel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Audio and Video Receivers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Audio and Video Receivers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5.1 & 5.2 Sound Channels

7.1 & 7.2 Sound Channels

9.2 Sound Channels

Others

Global Audio and Video Receivers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Audio and Video Receivers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Audio and Video Receivers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Audio and Video Receivers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Audio and Video Receivers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Audio and Video Receivers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sony

Yamaha

Onkyo (Pioneer)

D+M Group(Sound United)

LG Electronics

Harman Kardon

Inkel Corporation

NAD

Rotel

Anthem AV Solutions Limited

Pyle

Cambridge Audio

Arcam

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-audio-video-receivers-2022-2028-490

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Audio and Video Receivers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Audio and Video Receivers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Audio and Video Receivers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Audio and Video Receivers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Audio and Video Receivers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Audio and Video Receivers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Audio and Video Receivers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Audio and Video Receivers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Audio and Video Receivers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Audio and Video Receivers Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

United States Audio and Video Receivers Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and China Audio and Video Receivers Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Audio and Video Receivers Sales Market Report 2021

Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition