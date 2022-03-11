Home Theater Receivers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the AV Receiver market, An audio/video receiver (AV Receiver or AVR) is a consumer electronics unit used in a home theater. Its primary purpose is to receive audio and video signals from a number of sources and process them to drive loudspeakers and a display.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Theater Receivers in global, including the following market information:

Global Home Theater Receivers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Home Theater Receivers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Home Theater Receivers companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-home-theater-receivers-2022-2028-204

The global Home Theater Receivers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5.1 & 5.2 Sound Channels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Home Theater Receivers include Anthem AV Solutions Limited, Arcam, Cambridge Audio, D+M Group(Sound United), Harman Kardon, Inkel Corporation, LG Electronics, NAD and Onkyo (Pioneer), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Home Theater Receivers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Home Theater Receivers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Theater Receivers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5.1 & 5.2 Sound Channels

7.1 & 7.2 Sound Channels

9.2 Sound Channels

Others

Global Home Theater Receivers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Theater Receivers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Home Theater Receivers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Theater Receivers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Home Theater Receivers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Home Theater Receivers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Home Theater Receivers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Home Theater Receivers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anthem AV Solutions Limited

Arcam

Cambridge Audio

D+M Group(Sound United)

Harman Kardon

Inkel Corporation

LG Electronics

NAD

Onkyo (Pioneer)

Pyle

Rotel

Sony

Yamaha

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-home-theater-receivers-2022-2028-204

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Home Theater Receivers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Home Theater Receivers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Home Theater Receivers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Home Theater Receivers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Home Theater Receivers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Home Theater Receivers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Home Theater Receivers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Home Theater Receivers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Home Theater Receivers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Home Theater Receivers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Home Theater Receivers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Theater Receivers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Home Theater Receivers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Theater Receivers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Home Theater Receivers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Theater Receivers Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

United States Home Theater Receivers Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States Home Theater Receivers Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Home Theater Receivers Sales Market Report 2021

Global Home Theater Receivers Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition