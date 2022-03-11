Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Brake Pads are components of brake systems used in automotive and other applications. Brake pads are friction materials which bound to the surface that faces the brake rotor and take the brunt of the frictional force necessary to stop the car. In a disc brake system, the brake pedal activates a hydraulic line which squeezes the calipers against the rotors of the car’s tires. Pads are positioned between the calipers and the rotors to absorb the energy and heat, and then provide enough grips to stop the car.
Brake pads are often described as brake linings or brake shoes and when applied to the brake rotors or drums, respectively, with a mix of hydraulic and mechanical force, supply the friction to safely bring the car to a halt. Brake pads are usually used in disc brake setups within a hydraulic brake caliper and are squeezed versus the brake disc, or rotor in order to stop the car when using the brakes.
Note: In the report, one unit Brake Pads represents two pieces Brake Pads.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Metallic Brake Pads in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Metallic Brake Pads companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi Metallic Brake Pads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Metallic Brake Pads include BOSCH, Federal Mogul, TRW, Nisshinbo Group Company, Akebono, MAT Holdings, Delphi Automotive, ITT Corporation and Sangsin Brake, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Metallic Brake Pads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Semi Metallic Brake Pads
- Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads
Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- OEMs Market
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Metallic Brake Pads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Metallic Brake Pads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Metallic Brake Pads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Metallic Brake Pads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BOSCH
- Federal Mogul
- TRW
- Nisshinbo Group Company
- Akebono
- MAT Holdings
- Delphi Automotive
- ITT Corporation
- Sangsin Brake
- Sumitomo
- Hitachi Chemical
- ATE
- BREMBO
- ADVICS
- Acdelco
- Brake Parts Inc
- ICER
- Fras-le
- EBC Brakes
- ABS Friction
- Shandong Gold Phoenix
- Shangdong xinyi
- SAL-FER
- Hunan BoYun
- Double Link
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Players in Global Market
