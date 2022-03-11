Magnetic Sensing Chips Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Magnetic Sensing Chips are used to measure magnetic flux and/or the strength and direction of a magnetic field. They are used mainly in scientific measurement, navigation, and industrial applications. Magnetic field sensors are widely used in automotive, electronics and modern industry to measure the current, position, direction and other physical parameters by induced magnetic field intensity. Magnetic sensors can be classified according to whether they measure the total magnetic field or the vector components of the magnetic field. The techniques used to produce both types of magnetic sensors encompass many aspects of physics and electronics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Sensing Chips in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Magnetic Sensing Chips companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnetic Sensing Chips market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AMR (Anisotropic Magnetoresistance Effect) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Sensing Chips include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sanken Electric, Infineon Technologies AG, Diodes, NXP Semiconductors, MEMSic, TE Connectivity, Robert Bosch GmbH and Honeywell International Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnetic Sensing Chips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AMR (Anisotropic Magnetoresistance Effect)

GMR (Giant Magnetoresistance Effect)

TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance Effect)

Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Others

Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnetic Sensing Chips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnetic Sensing Chips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnetic Sensing Chips sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Magnetic Sensing Chips sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Sanken Electric

Infineon Technologies AG

Diodes

NXP Semiconductors

MEMSic

TE Connectivity

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Analog Devices

Alps Electric

Melexis NV

Micronas Semiconductor

AMS AG

Tokyo Electron

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnetic Sensing Chips Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnetic Sensing Chips Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic Sensing Chips Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnetic Sensing Chips Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Sensing Chips Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnetic Sensing Chips Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Sensing Chips Companies

4 Sights by Product

