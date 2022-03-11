IP KVM Switches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A KVM switch (with KVM being an abbreviation for “keyboard, video and mouse”) is a hardware device that allows a user to control multiple computers from one or more keyboard, video monitor and mouse. Although multiple computers are connected to the KVM, typically a smaller number of computers can be controlled at any given time.

KVM over IP solutions (also known as IP KVM switches or digital KVMs) provide secure bios level access and control of servers and network devices utilizing a browser via the network. KVM over IP solutions can be used to enhance or to replace in-band solutions such as RDP, VNC, SSH or other out-of-band access solutions such as remote access cards for a reliable and secure way to manage an IT infrastructure.

That is to say KVM over IP are for simultaneous control of multiple computers from a single or multiple sets of keyboard, video monitor and mouse.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP KVM Switches in global, including the following market information:

Global IP KVM Switches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IP KVM Switches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five IP KVM Switches companies in 2021 (%)

The global IP KVM Switches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low-end IP KVM Switches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IP KVM Switches include Avocent (Vertiv), Aten, Raritan, Belkin, Adder, Rose, APC, Dell and Black-box, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IP KVM Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IP KVM Switches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IP KVM Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low-end IP KVM Switches

Mid-range IP KVM Switches

High-end IP KVM Switches

Global IP KVM Switches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IP KVM Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Media & Entertainment

Commercial

Government/Military

Others

Global IP KVM Switches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IP KVM Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IP KVM Switches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IP KVM Switches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IP KVM Switches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies IP KVM Switches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avocent (Vertiv)

Aten

Raritan

Belkin

Adder

Rose

APC

Dell

Black-box

Raloy

Rextron

Hiklife

Lenovo

Datcent

KinAn

Switek

Hongtong

Inspur

Reton

ThinkLogical (Belden)

Guntermann & Drunck

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IP KVM Switches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IP KVM Switches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IP KVM Switches Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IP KVM Switches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IP KVM Switches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global IP KVM Switches Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IP KVM Switches Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IP KVM Switches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IP KVM Switches Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IP KVM Switches Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IP KVM Switches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IP KVM Switches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers IP KVM Switches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP KVM Switches Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IP KVM Switches Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP KVM Switches Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global IP KVM Switches Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

