High Performance KVM Switches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

KVM switches are hardware devices that allow IT personnel to use a single keyboard, video monitor, and mouse (KVM) to control more than one computer at a time.

High Performance KVM switches possess high density, high resolutions, high ports numbers and multi users on operation at the same time, and widely applied in large multinational corporations or large organizations. Not every KVM with 32 ports and above is high end. It could not only provide with multiple ports but is highly reliable or lets you access computers over a huge distance. For broadcast application, video throughput, high resolution and no latency is critical. Many renowned institutions across vertical sectors, including Broadcast, Post Production, Banking, Healthcare, Maritime, Air Traffic Control and Government rely on high class KVM solutions. This report studies the High Performance KVM market. In general, high end devices are high price products and more a nice market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Performance KVM Switches in global, including the following market information:

Global High Performance KVM Switches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Performance KVM Switches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five High Performance KVM Switches companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Performance KVM Switches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Analog High Performance KVM Switches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Performance KVM Switches include Avocent (Vertiv), Raritan(Legrand), Aten, Belkin, Adder, Rose Electronics, Schneider-electric, Dell and Black Box, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Performance KVM Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Performance KVM Switches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Performance KVM Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Analog High Performance KVM Switches

Digital High Performance KVM Switches

Global High Performance KVM Switches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Performance KVM Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Broadcast Stations

Aviation Controls Industry

Automation Industrial Application Process Control

Control Room

Global High Performance KVM Switches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Performance KVM Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Performance KVM Switches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Performance KVM Switches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Performance KVM Switches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High Performance KVM Switches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avocent (Vertiv)

Raritan(Legrand)

Aten

Belkin

Adder

Rose Electronics

Schneider-electric

Dell

Black Box

Lenovo

Ihse GmbH

ThinkLogical (Belden)

Guntermann & Drunck

