Photorelays Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photorelays are a type of photocouplers consisting of an LED optically coupled with a MOSFET. Photorelays offer many advantages over mechanical relays such as long service life, low-current drive and fast response. Photorelays are widely used for contact switching in semiconductor test systems, security systems, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photorelays in global, including the following market information:

Global Photorelays Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Photorelays Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Photorelays companies in 2021 (%)

The global Photorelays market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 20 V and Below 80 V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Photorelays include Panasonic, OMRON, Toshiba, NEC, IXYS, BRIGHT TOWARD, COSMO Electronics and Okita Works, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Photorelays manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photorelays Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Photorelays Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 20 V and Below 80 V

Above 100 V and Below 200 V

Above 200 V and Below 350 V

Above 350 V

Global Photorelays Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Photorelays Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

EV & Power Storage System

Semiconductor Test Measurement & Telecommunication

Medical & Military

Industrial & Security Device

Others

Global Photorelays Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Photorelays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Photorelays revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Photorelays revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Photorelays sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Photorelays sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

OMRON

Toshiba

NEC

IXYS

BRIGHT TOWARD

COSMO Electronics

Okita Works

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Photorelays Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Photorelays Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Photorelays Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Photorelays Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Photorelays Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Photorelays Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Photorelays Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Photorelays Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Photorelays Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Photorelays Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Photorelays Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photorelays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Photorelays Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photorelays Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Photorelays Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photorelays Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Photorelays Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Above 20 V and Below 80 V

4.1.3 Above 100 V and Below 200 V

