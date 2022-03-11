Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An electromechanical relay uses a physical moving part to connect contacts within the output component of the relay. The movement of this contact is generated using electromagnetic forces from the low-power input signal, allowing the completion of the circuit that contains the high-power signal. The physical component within the electromechanical relay commonly makes a ?click? sound, which can actually be useful in some situations, though it can lead to internal arcing and takes a relatively large amount of time to move.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electromechanical Relay (EMR) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electromechanical Relay (EMR) companies in 2021 (%)
The global key manufacturers of Electromechanical Relay (EMR) include Struthers-Dunn, Schneider Electric, FUJITSU, ABB, General Electric, TE Connectivity, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens and Teledyne Relays, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electromechanical Relay (EMR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General Purpose Relay
- Power Relay
- Contactor
- Time-Delay Relay
- Others
Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace and Defense
- Communication and Technology
- HVAC
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electromechanical Relay (EMR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electromechanical Relay (EMR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electromechanical Relay (EMR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electromechanical Relay (EMR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Struthers-Dunn
- Schneider Electric
- FUJITSU
- ABB
- General Electric
- TE Connectivity
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Siemens
- Teledyne Relays
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Omron Corporation
- Panasonic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Companies
