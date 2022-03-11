News

Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Reinforcement Material of Tire

Reinforcement Material of Tire market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reinforcement Material of Tire market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Bead Wire
  • Steel Cord

Segment by Application

  • Diagonal Tyre
  • Radial Tyre
  • Others

By Company

  • TOKYO ROPE
  • Goodyear
  • Dunlop
  • Bridgestone
  • Bekaert
  • Hyosung
  • Kolon Industries
  • Kordsa Global
  • Toray Industries
  • SRF
  • Milliken and Company
  • CORDENKA
  • Tokusen Kogyo

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Reinforcement Material of Tire Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bead Wire
1.2.3 Steel Cord
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Diagonal Tyre
1.3.3 Radial Tyre
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Production
2.1 Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Reinforcement Material of Tire Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

