Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Semiconductor Switches Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Power Semiconductor Switches Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PowerMOSFETs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Semiconductor Switches Devices include Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Fuji Electric, Renesas Electronics, ROHM Semiconductor and Sanken, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Semiconductor Switches Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PowerMOSFETs
- IGBTs
- Bipolar Power Transistors
- Thyristors
Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive & Transportation
- Industrial & Power
- Consumer Electronics
- Computing & Communications
- Others
Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Power Semiconductor Switches Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Power Semiconductor Switches Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Power Semiconductor Switches Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Power Semiconductor Switches Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Infineon Technologies AG
- ON Semiconductor
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc
- Fuji Electric
- Renesas Electronics
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Sanken
- Nexperia
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Microchip Technology
- Semikron Inc
- IXYS
- ABB Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Semiconductor Switches Devices Product Type
