Large Format Displays Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Innovations in backlighting technology has led to a transition from cold-cathode fluorescent (CCFL) backlighting to LED backlighting. Most of the leading companies operating in the global large format display market are now implementing LED backlit technology in their large format displays.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Large Format Displays in global, including the following market information:
- Global Large Format Displays Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Large Format Displays Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Large Format Displays companies in 2021 (%)
The global Large Format Displays market was valued at 12200 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LED Backlit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Large Format Displays include SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, NEC, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips, Barco, Sharp, BenQ and Planar Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Large Format Displays manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Large Format Displays Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Large Format Displays Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- LED Backlit
- CCFL
Global Large Format Displays Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Large Format Displays Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Government & Public
- Hospitality
- Retail
- Corporate
- Education
- Healthcare
- Sports
- Others
Global Large Format Displays Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Large Format Displays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Large Format Displays revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Large Format Displays revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Large Format Displays sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Large Format Displays sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SAMSUNG
- LG Electronics
- NEC
- Panasonic
- Koninklijke Philips
- Barco
- Sharp
- BenQ
- Planar Systems
- Christie Digital Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Large Format Displays Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Large Format Displays Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Large Format Displays Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Large Format Displays Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Large Format Displays Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Large Format Displays Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Large Format Displays Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Large Format Displays Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Large Format Displays Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Large Format Displays Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Large Format Displays Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Large Format Displays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Large Format Displays Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Large Format Displays Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Large Format Displays Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Large Format Displays Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
