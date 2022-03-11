Large Format Displays Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Innovations in backlighting technology has led to a transition from cold-cathode fluorescent (CCFL) backlighting to LED backlighting. Most of the leading companies operating in the global large format display market are now implementing LED backlit technology in their large format displays.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Large Format Displays in global, including the following market information:

Global Large Format Displays Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Large Format Displays Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Large Format Displays companies in 2021 (%)

The global Large Format Displays market was valued at 12200 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LED Backlit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Large Format Displays include SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, NEC, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips, Barco, Sharp, BenQ and Planar Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Large Format Displays manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Large Format Displays Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Large Format Displays Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LED Backlit

CCFL

Global Large Format Displays Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Large Format Displays Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government & Public

Hospitality

Retail

Corporate

Education

Healthcare

Sports

Others

Global Large Format Displays Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Large Format Displays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Large Format Displays revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Large Format Displays revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Large Format Displays sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Large Format Displays sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SAMSUNG

LG Electronics

NEC

Panasonic

Koninklijke Philips

Barco

Sharp

BenQ

Planar Systems

Christie Digital Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Large Format Displays Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Large Format Displays Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Large Format Displays Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Large Format Displays Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Large Format Displays Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Large Format Displays Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Large Format Displays Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Large Format Displays Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Large Format Displays Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Large Format Displays Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Large Format Displays Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Large Format Displays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Large Format Displays Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Large Format Displays Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Large Format Displays Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Large Format Displays Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

