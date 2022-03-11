Rear Axle Commodity Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rear axles ensures the function of steering, driving and braking of the vehicles. Additionally rear axle, lies between the driving wheels and the differential gear and transmit power from the differential to the driving wheels.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rear Axle Commodity in global, including the following market information:
- Global Rear Axle Commodity Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Rear Axle Commodity Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Rear Axle Commodity companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rear Axle Commodity market was valued at 38340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 44070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lift Axle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rear Axle Commodity include Meritor, American Axle Manufacturing, DANA, ZF, PRESS KOGYO, HANDE Axle, BENTELER, Sichuan Jian?an and KOFCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rear Axle Commodity manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rear Axle Commodity Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rear Axle Commodity Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Lift Axle
- Dead Axle
- Drive Axle
Global Rear Axle Commodity Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rear Axle Commodity Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Global Rear Axle Commodity Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rear Axle Commodity Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rear Axle Commodity revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rear Axle Commodity revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rear Axle Commodity sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Rear Axle Commodity sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Meritor
- American Axle Manufacturing
- DANA
- ZF
- PRESS KOGYO
- HANDE Axle
- BENTELER
- Sichuan Jian?an
- KOFCO
- Gestamp
- Shandong Heavy Industry
- Hyundai
- Magneti Marelli
- SINOTRUK
- SAF-HOLLAND
- SG Automotive
- IJT Technology
- ROCKWELL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rear Axle Commodity Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rear Axle Commodity Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rear Axle Commodity Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rear Axle Commodity Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rear Axle Commodity Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rear Axle Commodity Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rear Axle Commodity Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rear Axle Commodity Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rear Axle Commodity Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rear Axle Commodity Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rear Axle Commodity Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rear Axle Commodity Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rear Axle Commodity Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rear Axle Commodity Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rear Axle Commodity Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rear Axle Commodity Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
