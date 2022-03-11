Automotive Transceivers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Because of the increasing demand for data exchange in modern vehicles, the automotive industry implemented networks like CAN (Controller Area Network), LIN (Local Interconnect Network) and FlexRay protocol-based bus systems. In the future, cars will have more electronic control units (ECUs) which will feature an even higher level of functionality. Therefore, the importance of in-vehicle networking devices increases due to the larger quantity of data exchanged between the ECUs. As a result the automotive industry newly established the CAN FD (Flexible Data-rate) protocol for faster CAN communication up to 5Mbit/s and CAN PN (Partial Networking) for improved energy efficiency.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Transceivers in global

Global Automotive Transceivers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Transceivers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Transceivers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Transceivers market was valued at 4268.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5445.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LIN Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Transceivers include Analog Devices, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Autotalks, Broadcom, Cypress Semiconductor, Elmos Semiconductor, Embien Technologies, Infineon Technologies and Marvell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Transceivers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Transceivers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Transceivers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LIN

CAN

FlexRay

Ethernet

Others

Global Automotive Transceivers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Transceivers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Transceivers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Transceivers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Key companies Automotive Transceivers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Transceivers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Transceivers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Transceivers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

key players include:

Analog Devices

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Autotalks

Broadcom

Cypress Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor

Embien Technologies

Infineon Technologies

Marvell

Maxim Integrated

Melexis

Microchip Technology

National Instruments

Nexperia

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

Robert Bosch

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage

Vector Informatik

