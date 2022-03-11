Three-phase Harmonic Filters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Three-phase harmonic filters are shunt elements that are used in power systems for decreasing voltage distortion and for power factor correction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Three-phase Harmonic Filters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Three-phase Harmonic Filters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Three-phase Harmonic Filters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Voltage Harmonic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Three-phase Harmonic Filters include ABB, Baron Power, Comsys, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Danfoss, Siemens, Crompton Greaves and TDK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Three-phase Harmonic Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low Voltage Harmonic
- Medium Voltage Harmonic
- High Voltage Harmonic
Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Three-phase Harmonic Filters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Three-phase Harmonic Filters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Three-phase Harmonic Filters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Three-phase Harmonic Filters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ABB
- Baron Power
- Comsys
- Schneider Electric
- Eaton
- Danfoss
- Siemens
- Crompton Greaves
- TDK
- Schaffner
- MTE
- TCI
- Enspec Power
- Larsen & Toubro
- Arteche
- AVX
- Mirus International
- LPI-NZ
- Mesta Electronics
- REO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Three-phase Harmonic Filters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Three-phase Harmonic Filters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Three-phase Harmonic Filters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Three-phase Harmonic Filters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Three-phase Harmonic Filters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Three-phase Harmonic Filters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Three-phase Harmonic Filters Companies
