LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines offer auto focus capabilities so that the system can handle different thicknesses of material and rapid job change-overs without expensive tooling.

This report contains market size and forecasts of LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines in global, including the following market information:

Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines companies in 2021 (%)

The global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polygon Mirror 365nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines include Orbotech, ORC Manufacturing, SCREEN, Via Mechanics, Manz, Limata, Delphi Laser, HAN’S Laser and Aiscent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polygon Mirror 365nm

DMD 405nm

Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Standard and HDI PCB

Thick-Copper and Ceramic PCB

Oversized PCB

Solder Mask

Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Orbotech

ORC Manufacturing

SCREEN

Via Mechanics

Manz

Limata

Delphi Laser

HAN’S Laser

Aiscent

AdvanTools

CFMEE

Altix

Miva

PrintProcess

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) Machines Product Type

