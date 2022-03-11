Laser Direct Imagers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Laser Direct Imagers offer auto focus capabilities so that the system can handle different thicknesses of material and rapid job change-overs without expensive tooling.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Direct Imagers in global, including the following market information:

Global Laser Direct Imagers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laser Direct Imagers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Laser Direct Imagers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laser Direct Imagers market was valued at 708.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 822.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polygon Mirror 365nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laser Direct Imagers include Orbotech, ORC Manufacturing, SCREEN, Via Mechanics, Manz, Limata, Delphi Laser, HAN’S Laser and Aiscent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laser Direct Imagers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laser Direct Imagers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Laser Direct Imagers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polygon Mirror 365nm

DMD 405nm

Global Laser Direct Imagers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Laser Direct Imagers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Standard and HDI PCB

Thick-Copper and Ceramic PCB

Oversized PCB

Solder Mask

Global Laser Direct Imagers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Laser Direct Imagers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laser Direct Imagers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laser Direct Imagers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laser Direct Imagers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Laser Direct Imagers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Orbotech

ORC Manufacturing

SCREEN

Via Mechanics

Manz

Limata

Delphi Laser

HAN’S Laser

Aiscent

AdvanTools

CFMEE

Altix

Miva

PrintProcess

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laser Direct Imagers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laser Direct Imagers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laser Direct Imagers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laser Direct Imagers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laser Direct Imagers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laser Direct Imagers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laser Direct Imagers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laser Direct Imagers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laser Direct Imagers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laser Direct Imagers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laser Direct Imagers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laser Direct Imagers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laser Direct Imagers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Direct Imagers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laser Direct Imagers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Direct Imagers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

