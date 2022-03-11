Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide market is segmented by Purity and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Purity and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Purity

Min.99.5% V2O5

Min.99% V2O5

Min.99.9% V2O5

Segment by Application

Metallurgy/Steelmaking

Chemical Catalyst

Vanadium Cell/VRB

Others

By Company

U.S. Vanadium LLC

GfE

HBIS Group

Suzhou Donghua Fangui Co.Ltd.

Liaoyang Hengye Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hunan Huifeng High Energy Co., Ltd

Hunan Sanfeng Vanadium Industry Co., Ltd

BaiChuan Vanadium Industry

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Purity

1.2.1 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Market Size by Purity, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Min.99.5% V2O5

1.2.3 Min.99% V2O5

1.2.4 Min.99.9% V2O5

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Metallurgy/Steelmaking

1.3.3 Chemical Catalyst

1.3.4 Vanadium Cell/VRB

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Production

2.1 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

