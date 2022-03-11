Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide market is segmented by Purity and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Purity and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Purity
- Min.99.5% V2O5
- Min.99% V2O5
- Min.99.9% V2O5
Segment by Application
- Metallurgy/Steelmaking
- Chemical Catalyst
- Vanadium Cell/VRB
- Others
By Company
- U.S. Vanadium LLC
- GfE
- HBIS Group
- Suzhou Donghua Fangui Co.Ltd.
- Liaoyang Hengye Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Hunan Huifeng High Energy Co., Ltd
- Hunan Sanfeng Vanadium Industry Co., Ltd
- BaiChuan Vanadium Industry
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Purity
1.2.1 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Market Size by Purity, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Min.99.5% V2O5
1.2.3 Min.99% V2O5
1.2.4 Min.99.9% V2O5
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metallurgy/Steelmaking
1.3.3 Chemical Catalyst
1.3.4 Vanadium Cell/VRB
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Production
2.1 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
