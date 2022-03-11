Intrusion Alarm System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intrusion alarm systems are designed to detect unauthorized entry into a building or outdoor area. The goals of an intrusion alarm system can be to warn occupants of an intrusion, scare aware the intruder, notify the appropriate authorities that a break-in is occurring, or some combination of all of these.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intrusion Alarm System in global, including the following market information:

Global Intrusion Alarm System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intrusion Alarm System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Intrusion Alarm System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intrusion Alarm System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Detection Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intrusion Alarm System include Aiphone, Assa Abloy, Fujitsu, Ingersoll-Rand, Hikvision, Bosch Security Systems, Cognitec Systems, Magal Security Systems and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intrusion Alarm System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intrusion Alarm System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intrusion Alarm System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Detection Systems

Alarm Panels

Communication Devices

Global Intrusion Alarm System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intrusion Alarm System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Homeland Security

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Residential Use

Others

Global Intrusion Alarm System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intrusion Alarm System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intrusion Alarm System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intrusion Alarm System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intrusion Alarm System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intrusion Alarm System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aiphone

Assa Abloy

Fujitsu

Ingersoll-Rand

Hikvision

Bosch Security Systems

Cognitec Systems

Magal Security Systems

Siemens

UTC

Honeywell

ABB

KMT

Tyco

Secom

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intrusion Alarm System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intrusion Alarm System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intrusion Alarm System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intrusion Alarm System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intrusion Alarm System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intrusion Alarm System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intrusion Alarm System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intrusion Alarm System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intrusion Alarm System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intrusion Alarm System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intrusion Alarm System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intrusion Alarm System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intrusion Alarm System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intrusion Alarm System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intrusion Alarm System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intrusion Alarm System Companies

4 Sights by Product

