Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market was valued at 405.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), also called PETE, is a type of engineering resin. It is polymerized by pure terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol, and mainly used for fiber, food containers films and other injection molding. It has good strength, thermo-stability, wear resistance and transparency. The PET industry concentration is relatively low; there are over two hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the PET market, the top ten occupy for over 60% of the market share, like Indorama Ventures(TH), DAK Americas(US), M&G Chemicals(IT), Far Eastern New Century(TW), JBF(IN), OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM), Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN), Lotte Chemical(KR), Zhejiang Hengyi(CN), Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN), Sanfangxiang Group(CN), and Since CR Chemicals(CN) etc. These giants enlarge their market share through organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and expansions all over the world. E.g. the Indorama Ventures owns the manufacturing bases in these countries, like Thailand USA Netherlands Mexico Turkey Poland Lithuania and Indonesia, DAK Americas owns manufacturing bases in Argentina USA and Mexico, and M&G Chemicals has manufacturing bases in Italy Brazil USA and Mexico etc. The PET industry is currently in the period of production overcapacity, the global average capacity utilization was approximately 65% in 2014, due to the fierce competition, especially from China.

China rapidly expanded the capacity of PET in the past several years. In the past few years, the PET market changed greatly, in some countries, some manufacturers shut down their PET production facilities, but in the meantime, some manufacturers were starting to set up their PET factories in other regions. In this process, some manufacturers reduced the production of PET, but some producers garnered a larger market shares. The PET industry is easily affected by the prices of oil and gas. As the market competition intensifies, the gross profit margin of producers has declined the gross profit margin of producers has declined badly, some Chinese producers had lost in 2013 and 2014, it is possible that the gross profit margin will fall further in the future in the following two years, some producers will have to exit the PET market. The PET market is full of uncertainty and risk.

By Market Verdors:

Indorama Ventures(TH)

DAK Americas(US)

M&G Chemicals(CA)

Far Eastern New Century(TW)

JBF(IN)

OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM)

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN)

Lotte Chemical(KR)

SABIC(SA)

Nan Ya Plastics(TW)

Petroquimica Suape(BR)

KoKsan(TR)

EIPET(EG)

Selenis(PT)

NEO GROUP(LT)

Polief(RU)

Zhejiang Hengyi(CN)

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN)

Sanfangxiang Group(CN)

Since CR Chemicals(CN)

Rongsheng petrochemical(CN)

Wankai New Materials(CN)

Far Eastern Industry (CN)

Zhenbang Fibre(CN)

By Types:

Fiber Grade

Bottle Grade

Film Grade

By Applications:

For polyester Fiber

For Container

Film Products

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

