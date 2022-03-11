Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR) is an optoelectronic instrument used to characterize an optical fiber. An OTDR is the optical equivalent of an electronic time domain reflectometer. It injects a series of optical pulses into the fiber under test and extracts, from the same end of the fiber, light that is scattered (Rayleigh backscatter) or reflected back from points along the fiber. The scattered or reflected light that is gathered back is used to characterize the optical fiber. This is equivalent to the way that an electronic time-domain meter measures reflections caused by changes in the impedance of the cable under test. The strength of the return pulses is measured and integrated as a function of time, and plotted as a function of length of the fiber.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) market was valued at 242.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 323.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bench Top OTDR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) include EXFO, Anritsu Corporation, Fortive Corporation (Fluke Networks), Keysight, Viavi Solutions, AFL (Fujikura), VeEX Inc., Shineway Technologies and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bench Top OTDR

Rack Mount OTDR

Handheld OTDR

Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metropolitan Area Network

Wide Area Network

Other

Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EXFO

Anritsu Corporation

Fortive Corporation (Fluke Networks)

Keysight

Viavi Solutions

AFL (Fujikura)

VeEX Inc.

Shineway Technologies

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Deviser Instruments

Terahertz Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Optical Time-Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Product Type

