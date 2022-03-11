Infrared Touch Screen Display Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An infrared touchscreen uses an array of X-Y infrared LED and photodetector pairs around the edges of the screen to detect a disruption in the pattern of LED beams. These LED beams cross each other in vertical and horizontal patterns. This helps the sensors pick up the exact location of the touch. A major benefit of such a system is that it can detect essentially any opaque object including a finger, gloved finger, stylus or pen. It is generally used in outdoor applications and POS systems which cannot rely on a conductor (such as a bare finger) to activate the touchscreen. Unlike capacitive touchscreens, infrared touchscreens do not require any patterning on the glass which increases durability and optical clarity of the overall system. Infrared touchscreens are sensitive to dirt and dust that can interfere with the infrared beams, and suffer from parallax in curved surfaces and accidental press when the user hovers a finger over the screen while searching for the item to be selected.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infrared Touch Screen Display in global, including the following market information:

Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)

Global top five Infrared Touch Screen Display companies in 2021 (%)

The global Infrared Touch Screen Display market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stand-Alone HMI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Infrared Touch Screen Display include 3M, Elo Touch, Planar Systems, Touch International, Flatvision, Chimei Innolux, AOPEN, Flytech and Posiflex Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Infrared Touch Screen Display manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stand-Alone HMI

Embedded HMI

Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Infrared Touch Screen Display revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Infrared Touch Screen Display revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Infrared Touch Screen Display sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Infrared Touch Screen Display sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Elo Touch

Planar Systems

Touch International

Flatvision

Chimei Innolux

AOPEN

Flytech

Posiflex Technology

Hisense Intelligent Commercia

Shenzhen Bigtide Technology

Sinocan International Technologies

Guangdong Galaxy Information Technology

AMONGO Display Technology

Guangzhou top electronic equipment

Shenzhen L&M Electronic

FEC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Infrared Touch Screen Display Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Infrared Touch Screen Display Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infrared Touch Screen Display Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Infrared Touch Screen Display Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infrared Touch Screen Display Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Infrared Touch Screen Display Companies

