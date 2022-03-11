Electrical Contact Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electrical contacts are soft, high-conductivity, oxidation-resistant materials used as the makeup of electrical components. They are the materials in a system through which an electrical current flows.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Contact Materials in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electrical Contact Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electrical Contact Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Electrical Contact Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrical Contact Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silver-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical Contact Materials include Metalor (Tanaka), DODUCO, Umicore, Toshiba, Chugai Electric, Heesung, MATERION, MITSUBISHI and Nippon Tungsten, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrical Contact Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical Contact Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electrical Contact Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silver-based
- Copper-based
Global Electrical Contact Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electrical Contact Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Low-voltage Products
- Medium and High Voltage Products
- Light Load Products
Global Electrical Contact Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electrical Contact Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electrical Contact Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electrical Contact Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electrical Contact Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Electrical Contact Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Metalor (Tanaka)
- DODUCO
- Umicore
- Toshiba
- Chugai Electric
- Heesung
- MATERION
- MITSUBISHI
- Nippon Tungsten
- Brainin
- Fuda
- Wenzhou Hongfeng
- Longsun
- Guilin Coninst
- Foshan Tongbao
- Shanghai Renmin
- Zhejiang Metallurgical
- Anping Feichang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrical Contact Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrical Contact Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrical Contact Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrical Contact Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrical Contact Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrical Contact Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrical Contact Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrical Contact Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrical Contact Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrical Contact Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrical Contact Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Contact Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Contact Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Contact Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrical Contact Materials Companies
