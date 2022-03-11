Solar Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solar modules use light energy (photons) from the sun to generate electricity through the photovoltaic effect. The majority of modules use wafer-based crystalline silicon cells or thin-film cells based on cadmium telluride or silicon. The structural (load carrying) member of a module can either be the top layer or the back layer. Cells must also be protected from mechanical damage and moisture. Most solar modules are rigid, but semi-flexible ones are available, based on thin-film cells.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Module in global, including the following market information:

Global Solar Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solar Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Solar Module companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solar Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Crystal Silicon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Module include Hanwha, First Solar, SunPower, Elkem Solar, Sharp, Kyocera Solar, Solar Frontier, Solarworld and Delsolar (NSP), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solar Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Solar Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Other

Global Solar Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Solar Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Others

Global Solar Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Solar Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solar Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solar Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solar Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Solar Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hanwha

First Solar

SunPower

Elkem Solar

Sharp

Kyocera Solar

Solar Frontier

Solarworld

Delsolar (NSP)

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

GCL System Integration

Yingli

Shunfeng

ReneSola

Risen

Chint

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

CSUN

BYD

HT-SAAE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solar Module Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solar Module Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solar Module Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solar Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solar Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solar Module Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Module Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solar Module Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solar Module Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solar Module Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solar Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Module Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Module Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Module Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Module Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Solar Module Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Single Crystal Silicon

