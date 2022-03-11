Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging (or Remote Sensing) is the collection and processing of information from across different bands of the electromagnetic spectrum via an aerial vehicle. Hyperspectral Imaging Sensors collect spectral information from a large area (such as a forest) as a set of images, allowing the identification of objects and materials through their individual characteristics (or ?spectral fingerprint?). Airborne systems can be mounted on both manned and un-manned aerial platforms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System in global, including the following market information:

Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)

Global top five Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Visible/near-Infrared(VNIR) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System include Headwall Photonics, Specim, Resonon, IMEC, Surface Optics, Norsk Elektro Optikk, Corning (NovaSol), ITRES and Telops, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Visible/near-Infrared(VNIR)

Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)

Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Others (UV-Vis, FT-IR, Combined technology, etc.)

Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense and Aerospace

Environment Testing and Mining

Food & Agriculture

Life Science and Medical Diagnostics

Vegetation and Ecological Research

Environmental Protection and Recycling

Others

Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Headwall Photonics

Specim

Resonon

IMEC

Surface Optics

Norsk Elektro Optikk

Corning (NovaSol)

ITRES

Telops

BaySpec

Brimrose

Zolix

Wayho Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Product Type

