Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market was valued at 5.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hafnium(IV) chloride is the inorganic compound with the formula HfCl4. This colourless solid is the precursor to most hafnium organometallic compounds. It has a variety of highly specialized applications, mainly in materials science and as a catalyst.Based on the product purity, the Hafnium Chloride is primarily split into 99%, 99.9%, etc. In 2019, Purity 99.9% accounted for a share of about 72% in the global Hafnium Chloride market. Hafnium chloride is widely used in catalyst and CVD/ALD precursor, with market share in these two segments of about 27% and 58% in 2019, respectively. Other uses only accounted for over 15% of the global market totally. The top 5 companies of global hafnium chloride market are JPTech, ATI Metals, Versum Materials, Gelest and Forsman, whose market share in 2019 reached over 73% in total. Among them, JPTech accounted for nearly 24% of global market, which was in a relatively leading position.

By Market Verdors:

Versum Materials

JPTech

Absco

ATI Metals

Gelest

Entegris

Huajing Powdery Material

Forsman

By Types:

Purity 99%

Purity 99.9%

By Applications:

Catalyst

CVD/ALD Precursor

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Purity 99%

1.4.3 Purity 99.9%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Catalyst

1.5.3 CVD/ALD Precursor

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market

1.8.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

