Global Specialty Tapes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Specialty Tapes market was valued at 3883.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Specialty tapes include a wide variety of tapes for specific use in industries. Hence, these tapes have enhanced capabilities compared to adhesive tapes. With increasing use in various applications, manufacturers are introducing innovative products. These new specialty tapes are made in order to provide high resistance, clean positioning, and better adhesion.The demand for high-resistance tapes has also increased with the rise in number of applications. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development of high-resistance tapes. Various types of specialty tapes are being developed such as anti-slip tape, fire resistant tap, glow tape, flashing tapes with good resistance to moisture, temperature, and UV, etc. With advancement in technology, specialty tapes are also being developed with sensors integrated into it. These sensors can help in detecting force, pressure and strain.

By Market Verdors:

3M

DowDuPont

BASF

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

Sika Ag

Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd

Ashland Inc.

Avery Denison Group

Huntsman Corporation

Bayer Material Science (Covestro)

Amcor

Bostik Sa

Harris Industries

Newtex

By Types:

Woven Tapes

Non-woven Tapes

By Applications:

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Health Care

Mechanical Engineering

Shipbuilding Industry

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Specialty Tapes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Specialty Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Woven Tapes

1.4.3 Non-woven Tapes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Specialty Tapes Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.4 Health Care

1.5.5 Mechanical Engineering

1.5.6 Shipbuilding Industry

1.5.7 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Specialty Tapes Market

1.8.1 Global Specialty Tapes Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Specialty Tapes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Specialty Tapes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Specialty Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Specialty Tapes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Specialty Tapes Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Specialty Tapes Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

