Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Thermoplastic Composites market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Composites market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Glass Fiber
- Carbon Fiber
- Others
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Aerospace/Aviation
- Electrical and Electronics
- Consumer Goods
- Oil & gas
- Medical
- Others
By Company
- BASF
- Lanxess
- DSM
- SABIC
- PolyOne
- DuPont
- Solvay
- RTP
- Celanese
- Toray
- TenCate
- Teijin Limited
- Kingfa Science and Technology
- Genius
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Japan
- China
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Fiber
1.2.3 Carbon Fiber
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace/Aviation
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Oil & gas
1.3.7 Medical
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 South America
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 India
3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Revenue by Region
