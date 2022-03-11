Global PVC Compound Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PVC Compound market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Compound market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Non-Plasticised PVC

Plasticised PVC

Segment by Application

Pipe & Fitting

Profiles & Tubes

Wire & Cable

Film & Sheet

Others

By Company

Westlake Chemical

Mexichem

Aurora Plastics

Benvic Europe

INEOS Compounds

Vinyl Compounds

Teknor Apex

Flex Technologies

Roscom

EMPOL/IFFCO

Cary Compound

S&E Specialty Polymers

Sylvin Technologies

Konnark Polymer

Mazda Plastic

Thevinyl

ACTEGA

PolyOne

Hanwha (Korea)

Kingfa (China)

Thai Plastics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Southeast Asia

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Compound Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PVC Compound Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Non-Plasticised PVC

1.2.3 Plasticised PVC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC Compound Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pipe & Fitting

1.3.3 Profiles & Tubes

1.3.4 Wire & Cable

1.3.5 Film & Sheet

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PVC Compound Production

2.1 Global PVC Compound Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PVC Compound Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PVC Compound Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PVC Compound Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PVC Compound Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Middle East & Africa

2.7 Southeast Asia

2.8 Japan

2.9 China

2.10 South Korea

2.11 India

3 Global PVC Compound Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PVC Compound Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PVC Compound Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PVC Compound Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global PVC Compound Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global PVC Compound Sales by Region (2017-2022)

