Global PVC Compound Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
PVC Compound market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Compound market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Non-Plasticised PVC
- Plasticised PVC
Segment by Application
- Pipe & Fitting
- Profiles & Tubes
- Wire & Cable
- Film & Sheet
- Others
By Company
- Westlake Chemical
- Mexichem
- Aurora Plastics
- Benvic Europe
- INEOS Compounds
- Vinyl Compounds
- Teknor Apex
- Flex Technologies
- Roscom
- EMPOL/IFFCO
- Cary Compound
- S&E Specialty Polymers
- Sylvin Technologies
- Konnark Polymer
- Mazda Plastic
- Thevinyl
- ACTEGA
- PolyOne
- Hanwha (Korea)
- Kingfa (China)
- Thai Plastics
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Southeast Asia
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVC Compound Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PVC Compound Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Non-Plasticised PVC
1.2.3 Plasticised PVC
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PVC Compound Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pipe & Fitting
1.3.3 Profiles & Tubes
1.3.4 Wire & Cable
1.3.5 Film & Sheet
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PVC Compound Production
2.1 Global PVC Compound Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PVC Compound Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PVC Compound Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PVC Compound Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PVC Compound Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.7 Southeast Asia
2.8 Japan
2.9 China
2.10 South Korea
2.11 India
3 Global PVC Compound Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PVC Compound Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PVC Compound Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PVC Compound Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PVC Compound Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PVC Compound Sales by Region (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/