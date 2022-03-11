Global PBT Compounds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
PBT Compounds market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PBT Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Unreinforced Grade
- Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced
- Flame-Retardant Grade
- Others
Segment by Application
- Automobile Industry
- Electrical & Electronics
- Mechanical Equipment
- Others
By Company
- BASF
- Changchun
- Lanxess
- Sabic
- Shinkong
- DuPont
- DSM
- Mitsubishi
- Ticona (Celanese)
- WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)
- Kolon
- Toray
- Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
- BlueStar
- LG Chem
- Nan Ya
- Evonik
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- Taiwan (China)
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PBT Compounds Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PBT Compounds Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Unreinforced Grade
1.2.3 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced
1.2.4 Flame-Retardant Grade
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PBT Compounds Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile Industry
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.4 Mechanical Equipment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PBT Compounds Production
2.1 Global PBT Compounds Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PBT Compounds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PBT Compounds Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PBT Compounds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PBT Compounds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
2.8 Taiwan (China)
3 Global PBT Compounds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PBT Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PBT Compounds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PBT Compounds Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PBT Compounds Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PBT Compounds Sales by Region (2017-2022)
