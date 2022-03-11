Global PBT Compounds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PBT Compounds market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PBT Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/131626/global-pbt-compounds-market-2028-946

Unreinforced Grade

Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced

Flame-Retardant Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical Equipment

Others

By Company

BASF

Changchun

Lanxess

Sabic

Shinkong

DuPont

DSM

Mitsubishi

Ticona (Celanese)

WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)

Kolon

Toray

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

BlueStar

LG Chem

Nan Ya

Evonik

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Taiwan (China)

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/131626/global-pbt-compounds-market-2028-946

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PBT Compounds Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PBT Compounds Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Unreinforced Grade

1.2.3 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced

1.2.4 Flame-Retardant Grade

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PBT Compounds Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automobile Industry

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Mechanical Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PBT Compounds Production

2.1 Global PBT Compounds Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PBT Compounds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PBT Compounds Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PBT Compounds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PBT Compounds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Japan

2.7 China

2.8 Taiwan (China)

3 Global PBT Compounds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PBT Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PBT Compounds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PBT Compounds Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global PBT Compounds Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global PBT Compounds Sales by Region (2017-2022)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/