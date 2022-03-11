News

Global PBT Neat Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PBT Neat Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PBT Neat Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Injection Grade PBT
  • Extrusion Grade PBT

Segment by Application

  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Automobile Industry
  • Mechanical Equipment
  • Others

By Company

  • Changchun
  • BASF
  • Sabic
  • DuBay Polymer (Lanxess,DuPont)
  • Ticona (Celanese)
  • DuPont
  • Kanghui
  • Mitsubishi
  • HNEC
  • WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)
  • Toray
  • BlueStar
  • Yizheng (Sinopec)
  • Blueridge
  • Shinkong
  • DSM
  • Sipchem
  • Nan Ya
  • Heshili

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • China
  • Taiwan (China)

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 PBT Neat Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Injection Grade PBT
1.2.3 Extrusion Grade PBT
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.3 Automobile Industry
1.3.4 Mechanical Equipment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PBT Neat Resin Production
2.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PBT Neat Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PBT Neat Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PBT Neat Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
2.8 Taiwan (China)
3 Global PBT Neat Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PBT Neat Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PBT Neat Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PBT Neat Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PBT Neat Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PBT Neat Resin by Region (2023-2028)

