Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Polylactic Acid (PLA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polylactic Acid (PLA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Injection Molding Grade PLA
- Film Grade PLA
- Sheet Grade PLA
- Fiber Grade PLA
Segment by Application
- Tableware and Utensils
- Food and Beverage Packaging
- Electronics and Electrical Appliances
- Medical and Personal Care
- 3D Printing Consumables
- Other
By Company
- NatureWorks
- Total Corbion
- BEWiSynbra
- Teijin
- Toray
- Futerro
- Sulzer
- Unitika
- HISUN
- Shanghai TONGJIELIANG
- Nantong JIUDING
- ESUN
- BBCA BIOTECH
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Injection Molding Grade PLA
1.2.3 Film Grade PLA
1.2.4 Sheet Grade PLA
1.2.5 Fiber Grade PLA
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tableware and Utensils
1.3.3 Food and Beverage Packaging
1.3.4 Electronics and Electrical Appliances
1.3.5 Medical and Personal Care
1.3.6 3D Printing Consumables
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Production
2.1 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
