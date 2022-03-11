Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polylactic Acid (PLA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polylactic Acid (PLA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Injection Molding Grade PLA

Film Grade PLA

Sheet Grade PLA

Fiber Grade PLA

Segment by Application

Tableware and Utensils

Food and Beverage Packaging

Electronics and Electrical Appliances

Medical and Personal Care

3D Printing Consumables

Other

By Company

NatureWorks

Total Corbion

BEWiSynbra

Teijin

Toray

Futerro

Sulzer

Unitika

HISUN

Shanghai TONGJIELIANG

Nantong JIUDING

ESUN

BBCA BIOTECH

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Injection Molding Grade PLA

1.2.3 Film Grade PLA

1.2.4 Sheet Grade PLA

1.2.5 Fiber Grade PLA

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Tableware and Utensils

1.3.3 Food and Beverage Packaging

1.3.4 Electronics and Electrical Appliances

1.3.5 Medical and Personal Care

1.3.6 3D Printing Consumables

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Production

2.1 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

