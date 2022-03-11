Global Wind Power Coating Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Wind Power Coating market was valued at 56.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The erosion and corrosion of wind towers and blades is not a surprise given the variety of and often harsh environmental conditions encountered at sea and on land. If not protected, this erosion and corrosion will reduce the structure`s strength, reliability, life span and, ultimately, its economic value. So coating plays an important role in protecting blades, tower and other components from environment.The erosion and corrosion of wind towers and blades causes huge damage to wind power plant, so wind power coating is well paid attention in the world, with the increasing construction of wind power plant, the demand of the wind power coating is also increasing. According to the location where the wind power plants are, the wind power coating can be divided into offshore blades, offshore tower, offshore interior, onshore blades, onshore tower and onshore interior. According to the raw materials, it can be divided into polymer coating, ceramic coating and metal coating. The polymer coating owns the biggest market share, taking 80.88% in 2016. North America and Europe are the main consuming regions, North America takes 66.68% of the global sale volume in 2016, located in the leading position. Europe is the second biggest region, taking 28.13% in the world in 2016. China is not a big manufacturing region, but the consumption is huge, in 2016 the consumption is 26059 MT.

With the bright future of the wind industry, the wind power coating also shows good future. The sale volume will increase to 115618 MT in 2022 from 60102 MT with the average growth rate of 11.52%, the revenue will increase to 988.77 Million USD in 2022 from 527.48 Million USD in 2016 with the average growth rate of 11.04%. The price will show the declining trend in the future, in 2022 the price will decrease to 8552 USD/MT.

By Market Verdors:

Hempel

PPG

AkzoNobel

BASF

Jotun

Mankiewicz

Dupont

Bergolin

Duromar

3M

Teknos Group

Aeolus Coatings

By Types:

Polymer Coating

Ceramic Coating

Metal Coating

By Applications:

Offshore Blades

Offshore Tower

Offshore Interior

Onshore Blades

Onshore Tower

Onshore Interior

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Wind Power Coating Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wind Power Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polymer Coating

1.4.3 Ceramic Coating

1.4.4 Metal Coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wind Power Coating Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Offshore Blades

1.5.3 Offshore Tower

1.5.4 Offshore Interior

1.5.5 Onshore Blades

1.5.6 Onshore Tower

1.5.7 Onshore Interior

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Wind Power Coating Market

1.8.1 Global Wind Power Coating Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wind Power Coating Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wind Power Coating Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Wind Power Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Wind Power Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Wind Power Coating Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

