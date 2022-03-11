Global Ultrafine Silica Fume Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ultrafine Silica Fume market was valued at 55.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ultrafine silica fume, also known as Microsilica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with 80% spherical particles less than 1 ?m in diameter, the average being about 0.15 ?m. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.Silica fume is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. The “smoke” leaving the plant is actually silica fume. Today in the countries, due to pressure for environmental protection, no silica fume is allowed to escape to the atmosphere. With the fast developing of concrete, cement, refractory products, demand of ultrafine silica fume will increase in the next five years; we hope that the global demand of ultrafine silica fume will keeps on increasing.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Densified silica fume

Semi densified silica fume

Undensified silica fume

By Applications:

Concrete

Refractory

