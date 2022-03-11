Global Plasterboard Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Plasterboard market was valued at 1765.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Plasterboard is the generic name for a family of panel products that consist of a noncombustible core, composed primarily of gypsum, and a paper surfacing on the face, back and long edges. Plasterboard is one of several building materials covered by the umbrella term “gypsum panel products.” All gypsum panel products contain gypsum cores; however, they can be faced with a variety of different materials, including paper and fiberglass mats.In 2017, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share and is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the plasterboard market from 2018 to 2023. Markets in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and countries in the Middle East are projected to grow at a higher rate from 2018 to 2023, owing to the high population in these countries, along with expected new building constructions and renovation activities in the next ten years.

By Market Verdors:

BNBM

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

Knauf

USG

National Gypsum

Boral

Yoshino

Baier

Jason

By Types:

Regular

Moisture Resistant

Fire Resistant

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plasterboard Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Plasterboard Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Regular

1.4.3 Moisture Resistant

1.4.4 Fire Resistant

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plasterboard Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Plasterboard Market

1.8.1 Global Plasterboard Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plasterboard Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plasterboard Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plasterboard Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Plasterboard Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Plasterboard Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plasterboard Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Plasterboard Sales Volume

