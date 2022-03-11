Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Drag Reducing Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drag Reducing Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/131630/global-drag-reducing-agent-market-2028-116

High Viscosity Glue

Low Viscosity Glue

Rubber Latex

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Transportation

By Company

LiquidPower Specialty Products

Flowchem

GE(Baker Hughes)

Innospec

Oil Flux Americas

NuGenTec

Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

DESHI

Qflo

Superchem Technology

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

CNPC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/131630/global-drag-reducing-agent-market-2028-116

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drag Reducing Agent Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 High Viscosity Glue

1.2.3 Low Viscosity Glue

1.2.4 Rubber Latex

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oil & Gas Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Transportation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Production

2.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Drag Reducing Agent Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Drag Reducing Agent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Drag Reducing Agent Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Drag Reducing Agent Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Sales by Region (2017-2022)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/