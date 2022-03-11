Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Drag Reducing Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drag Reducing Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- High Viscosity Glue
- Low Viscosity Glue
- Rubber Latex
Segment by Application
- Oil & Gas Industry
- Chemical Transportation
By Company
- LiquidPower Specialty Products
- Flowchem
- GE(Baker Hughes)
- Innospec
- Oil Flux Americas
- NuGenTec
- Sino Oil King Shine Chemical
- DESHI
- Qflo
- Superchem Technology
- The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical
- CNPC
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Drag Reducing Agent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 High Viscosity Glue
1.2.3 Low Viscosity Glue
1.2.4 Rubber Latex
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas Industry
1.3.3 Chemical Transportation
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Production
2.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Drag Reducing Agent Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Drag Reducing Agent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Drag Reducing Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Drag Reducing Agent Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Drag Reducing Agent Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Sales by Region (2017-2022)
