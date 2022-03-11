News

Global Rodenticides Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Rodenticides market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rodenticides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Anticoagulants
  • Non-Anticoagulants

Segment by Application

  • Agriculture
  • Domestic/Industrial/Public Health
  • By Company
  • UPL
  • Basf
  • Liphatech
  • Bayer Cropscience
  • Senestech
  • Marusan Pharma Biotech
  • Syngenta
  • JT Eaton
  • Neogen Corporation
  • PelGar International
  • Brizal Quimica
  • Impex Europa
  • TEIKOKU SEIYAKU
  • Pulangke
  • SANLI

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Japan
  • China
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rodenticides Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rodenticides Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Anticoagulants
1.2.3 Non-Anticoagulants
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rodenticides Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Domestic/Industrial/Public Health
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rodenticides Production
2.1 Global Rodenticides Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rodenticides Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rodenticides Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rodenticides Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rodenticides Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 South America
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 India
3 Global Rodenticides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rodenticides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rodenticides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rodenticides Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Rodenticides Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Rodenticides Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Rodenticides by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Rodenticides Revenue by Region

