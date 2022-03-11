Global Rodenticides Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Rodenticides market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rodenticides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Anticoagulants
- Non-Anticoagulants
Segment by Application
- Agriculture
- Domestic/Industrial/Public Health
- By Company
- UPL
- Basf
- Liphatech
- Bayer Cropscience
- Senestech
- Marusan Pharma Biotech
- Syngenta
- JT Eaton
- Neogen Corporation
- PelGar International
- Brizal Quimica
- Impex Europa
- TEIKOKU SEIYAKU
- Pulangke
- SANLI
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Japan
- China
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rodenticides Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rodenticides Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Anticoagulants
1.2.3 Non-Anticoagulants
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rodenticides Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Domestic/Industrial/Public Health
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rodenticides Production
2.1 Global Rodenticides Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rodenticides Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rodenticides Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rodenticides Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rodenticides Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 South America
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 India
3 Global Rodenticides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rodenticides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rodenticides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rodenticides Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Rodenticides Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Rodenticides Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Rodenticides by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Rodenticides Revenue by Region
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/