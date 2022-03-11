Global Rodenticides Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Rodenticides market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rodenticides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Anticoagulants

Non-Anticoagulants

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Domestic/Industrial/Public Health

By Company

UPL

Basf

Liphatech

Bayer Cropscience

Senestech

Marusan Pharma Biotech

Syngenta

JT Eaton

Neogen Corporation

PelGar International

Brizal Quimica

Impex Europa

TEIKOKU SEIYAKU

Pulangke

SANLI

Production by Region

North America

Europe

South America

Japan

China

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rodenticides Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rodenticides Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Anticoagulants

1.2.3 Non-Anticoagulants

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rodenticides Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Domestic/Industrial/Public Health

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Rodenticides Production

2.1 Global Rodenticides Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Rodenticides Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Rodenticides Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Rodenticides Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Rodenticides Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 South America

2.7 Japan

2.8 China

2.9 India

3 Global Rodenticides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Rodenticides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Rodenticides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Rodenticides Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Rodenticides Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Rodenticides Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Rodenticides by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Rodenticides Revenue by Region

