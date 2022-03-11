Global Monofilament Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Monofilament market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Monofilament market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Nylon Monofilament
- Polyester Monofilament
- Polyolefin Monofilament
Segment by Application
- Fishy/Agricultural
- Industrial
- Consumer Goods
- Papermaking
- Others
By Company
- Ri-Thai
- Perlon
- NTEC
- Monosuisse
- Tai Hing
- Ruichang Special Monofilament
- Jintong
- Jarden Applied Materials
- VitasheetGroup
- Toray
- Superfil Products
- Teijin
- Judin Industrial
- Marmik
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- Taiwan (China)
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Monofilament Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Monofilament Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nylon Monofilament
1.2.3 Polyester Monofilament
1.2.4 Polyolefin Monofilament
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Monofilament Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fishy/Agricultural
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Papermaking
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Monofilament Production
2.1 Global Monofilament Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Monofilament Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Monofilament Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Monofilament Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Monofilament Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
2.8 Taiwan (China)
2.9 India
3 Global Monofilament Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Monofilament Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Monofilament Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Monofilament Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Monofilament Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Monofilament Sales by Region (2017-2022)
