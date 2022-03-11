Global Monofilament Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Monofilament market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Monofilament market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Nylon Monofilament

Polyester Monofilament

Polyolefin Monofilament

Segment by Application

Fishy/Agricultural

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Papermaking

Others

By Company

Ri-Thai

Perlon

NTEC

Monosuisse

Tai Hing

Ruichang Special Monofilament

Jintong

Jarden Applied Materials

VitasheetGroup

Toray

Superfil Products

Teijin

Judin Industrial

Marmik

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Taiwan (China)

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Monofilament Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Monofilament Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Nylon Monofilament

1.2.3 Polyester Monofilament

1.2.4 Polyolefin Monofilament

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Monofilament Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Fishy/Agricultural

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Papermaking

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Monofilament Production

2.1 Global Monofilament Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Monofilament Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Monofilament Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Monofilament Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Monofilament Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Japan

2.7 China

2.8 Taiwan (China)

2.9 India

3 Global Monofilament Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Monofilament Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Monofilament Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Monofilament Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Monofilament Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Monofilament Sales by Region (2017-2022)

