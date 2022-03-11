News

Global PVDC Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PVDC market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVDC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • PVDC Resins
  • PVDC Latex

Segment by Application

  • Food Packaging and Wrap
  • Pharmaceuticals Packaging
  • Unit Packaging for Hygiene and Cosmetic Products
  • Sterilized Medical Packaging
  • Others

By Company

  • SK (Dow)
  • Kureha
  • Solvay
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Juhua Group
  • Nantong SKT
  • Keguan Polymer

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVDC Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PVDC Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVDC Resins
1.2.3 PVDC Latex
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PVDC Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Packaging and Wrap
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals Packaging
1.3.4 Unit Packaging for Hygiene and Cosmetic Products
1.3.5 Sterilized Medical Packaging
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PVDC Production
2.1 Global PVDC Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PVDC Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PVDC Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PVDC Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PVDC Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PVDC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PVDC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PVDC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PVDC Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PVDC Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PVDC Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PVDC by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global PVDC Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global PVDC Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

