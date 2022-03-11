NewsTechnology

United States Acetazolamide Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Acetazolamide

United States Acetazolamide Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Acetazolamide Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Tablets
  • Capsule
  • Injection

United States Acetazolamide Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Acetazolamide Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Hospital
  • Drug Store

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Acetazolamide revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Acetazolamide revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Acetazolamide sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Acetazolamide sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Teva
  • TARO
  • Zydus Pharmaceuticals
  • Lannett Company
  • Sun Pharmaceutical
  • Heritage Pharmaceuticals
  • Nostrum Laboratories
  • Accord Healthcare
  • Strides Pharma
  • West-Ward Pharmaceuticals
  • X-Gen Pharmaceuticals
  • Mylan
  • Emcure

