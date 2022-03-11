NewsTechnology

United States Acetic Acid Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Acetic Acid

United States Acetic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Acetic Acid(36% to 38%)
  • Glacial Acetic Acid(More than 98%)

United States Acetic Acid Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/united-states-acetic-acid-2021-2027-600

 

United States Acetic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Vinyl Acetate Monomer
  • Purified Terephthalic Acid
  • Acetic Anhydride
  • Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Acetic Acid revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Acetic Acid revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Acetic Acid sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Acetic Acid sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Celanese
  • Bp
  • Eastman
  • Daicel
  • Lyondellbasell
  • Jiangsu Sopo
  • Shanghai Huayi
  • Kingboard Chemical
  • Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng
  • Yankuang Cathay Coal Chemicals
  • Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical

