Global Chloromethanes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Chloromethanes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chloromethanes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Methyl Chloride
  • Methylene Chloride
  • Chloroform
  • Carbon Tetrachloride

Segment by Application

  • Construction Industry
  • Automotive Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Pharmaceuticals Industry
  • Others

By Company

  • AkzoNobel
  • KEM ONE
  • INEOS
  • Dow Chemical
  • Tokuyama Corporation
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • AGC Chemicals
  • Occidental Chemical
  • Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
  • SRF
  • Ercros
  • Jinling Group
  • Juhua Chemical
  • LUXI Chemical
  • Dongyue
  • Jiangsu Meilan Chemical
  • Lee & Man Chemical
  • Dahai-Group
  • CHC
  • CCPHC

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Chloromethanes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Chloromethanes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Methyl Chloride
1.2.3 Methylene Chloride
1.2.4 Chloroform
1.2.5 Carbon Tetrachloride
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Chloromethanes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction Industry
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Chloromethanes Production
2.1 Global Chloromethanes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Chloromethanes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Chloromethanes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Chloromethanes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Chloromethanes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Chloromethanes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Chloromethanes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Chloromethanes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Chloromethanes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Chloromethanes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Chloromethanes Sales by Region (2017-2022)

