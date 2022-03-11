Global Chloromethanes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Chloromethanes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chloromethanes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Methyl Chloride

Methylene Chloride

Chloroform

Carbon Tetrachloride

Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

By Company

AkzoNobel

KEM ONE

INEOS

Dow Chemical

Tokuyama Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AGC Chemicals

Occidental Chemical

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

SRF

Ercros

Jinling Group

Juhua Chemical

LUXI Chemical

Dongyue

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Lee & Man Chemical

Dahai-Group

CHC

CCPHC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Chloromethanes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Chloromethanes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Methyl Chloride

1.2.3 Methylene Chloride

1.2.4 Chloroform

1.2.5 Carbon Tetrachloride

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chloromethanes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Chloromethanes Production

2.1 Global Chloromethanes Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Chloromethanes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Chloromethanes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Chloromethanes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Chloromethanes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

3 Global Chloromethanes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Chloromethanes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Chloromethanes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Chloromethanes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Chloromethanes Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Chloromethanes Sales by Region (2017-2022)

